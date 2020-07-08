Asia/Pacific News
Dan-Bunkering Hires Trader in Singapore
Wednesday July 8, 2020
Setiawan's previous job was in Indonesia. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering
Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has hired a new trader in Singapore, the company said Wednesday.
Juwita Setiawan has joined the firm's Singapore office, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement.
Setiawan has previously worked for Mabanaft and OW Bunker, and most recently was a financial director for CV Maharani in Indonesia, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Contact details for Setiawan are as follows:
Phone +65 6572 4315
Mobile +65 9088 1039
Email and Skype for Business:
jmrs@dan-bunkering.com