Dan-Bunkering Hires Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday July 8, 2020

Marine fuel supplier Dan-Bunkering has hired a new trader in Singapore, the company said Wednesday.

Juwita Setiawan has joined the firm's Singapore office, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement.

Setiawan has previously worked for Mabanaft and OW Bunker, and most recently was a financial director for CV Maharani in Indonesia, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Contact details for Setiawan are as follows:

Phone +65 6572 4315
Mobile +65 9088 1039
Email and Skype for Business:
jmrs@dan-bunkering.com

