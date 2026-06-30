Norsepower and CHIC Expand Rotor Sail Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The R&D agreement seeks to develop next-generation wind propulsion technology for shipping. Image Credit: Norsepower

Norsepower and Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry Equipment (CHIC) have expanded their partnership by signing an R&D agreement focused on advancing rotor sail wind propulsion technology for shipping.

The agreement builds on a broader cooperation framework established earlier this year covering the production, sales, installation and servicing of Norsepower’s rotor sails, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The companies said the new R&D partnership will focus on developing and optimising key rotor sail components, with work aimed at improving design, manufacturability, installation efficiency and operational performance.

"The market for wind propulsion continues to grow rapidly, and innovation remains essential to ensuring we deliver the highest levels of performance, reliability and value to our customers," Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, said.

He added that the expanded collaboration with CHIC will help support the large-scale adoption of wind propulsion technology.

Norsepower said the partnership combines its wind propulsion expertise with CHIC's engineering and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate the deployment of fuel-saving, emissions-reducing technologies across the global shipping industry.