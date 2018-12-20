New Head at Fratelli Cosulich in Singapore

Mok and Cardullo: moving on up (file image/pixabay)

Fratelli Cosulich employee Diana Mok will take over the reins at the company's Singapore office from mid-Janaury.

Mok, who has been with the group for some time, has been appointed managing director at the bunker company.

The current managing director in Singapore, Guido Cardullo, is moving back to Europe to take on a business development role, the company said.

"Both Guido and Diana have exciting challenges ahead," the company said.

"We are confident that they will be successful in their new roles and we wish them all the best," it added.