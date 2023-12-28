Maersk Signs Deal for Methanol Bunkering in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a deal with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to develop green methanol bunkering infrastructure. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has signed a deal seeking to set up methanol bunker supply in Japan.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Yokohama and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to develop green methanol bunkering infrastructure in Yokohama, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical produces more than 50% of Japan's methanol output.

"As shipping companies increasingly prioritize decarbonization efforts, the availability of green fuel bunkering options and the feasibility to carry out the operation in Japan becomes paramount," Toru Nishiyama, managing director of Maersk Northeast Asia, said in the statement.

"We are delighted to join forces with the City of Yokohama, renowned for its leadership in establishing green shipping corridors in Japan, and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, a pioneer in domestic methanol production.

"Together, we aim to pave the way for the development of green fuel bunkering infrastructure in the country."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.