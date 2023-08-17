FuelNG Carries Out Singapore's First SIMOPS Car Carrier LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FueLNG, NYK Line and Shell collaborated on the LNG bunkering of the Jasmine Leader at the PSA Asia Automobile Terminal in Singapore on August 16. Image Credit: FueLNG

FueLNG has carried out Southeast Asia's first SIMOPS bunkering of a car carrier with LNG.

FueLNG, NYK Line and Shell collaborated on the LNG bunkering of the Jasmine Leader at the PSA Asia Automobile Terminal in Singapore on August 16, FueLNG said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The bunkering was carried out simultaneously with cargo handling.

"At a time when the maritime industry is striving towards net zero, such an operation is a testament to our collective dedication to reducing carbon emissions and embracing cleaner alternatives," FueLNG said in the post.

"We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the teams at PSA Singapore and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

"Your guidance, support, and expertise have paved the way for this milestone. Let us continue collaborating and innovating to drive positive change toward shipping decarbonization."

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.