Shell Marine Lubricants Expands Into New Zealand

Shell Marine Lubricants: expanding distribution (file image/pixabay)

Marine lubricant oil supplier Shell Marine Lubricants has moved into New Zealand while adding three new locations in other countries, the company has said.

"Customers in New Zealand will now benefit from Shell Marine's 24/7 international delivery promise, with formal guidance given on arrival lead times in each location," said global marketing manager Marcus Schaerer.

Shell's other new supply points are the ports of Medan in Indonesia, Seville in Spain and Coronel in Chile.

The company's supply network for marine lubricants covers over 700 ports.