Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Trafigura Seeks Bunker Operations Analyst in Mumbai
Wednesday January 8, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunker operations an preferably sailing experience. Image Credit: Trafigura
Global commodity trading firm Trafigura is seeking to hire a bunker operations analyst in Mumbai.
The company is looking for candidates with a sound understanding of bunker operations an preferably sailing experience, it said in a job advertisement on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Oversight of Operations Administrator
- Vetting vessels for proposed Time or Spot Charter
- Checking suitability of clients vessels for bunkering operations
- Working on the applicable clearances required for each of the planned operations.
- Action sales and build into the schedule of operations
- Regularly update other team members of the planned schedule
- Agency coordination
- Managing diversions from schedules
- Relay and supervise load orders to Ship-owners/Master of our vessels.
- Monitor progress of the vessel during operations.
- Send calling instructions to vessels and update internal systems with latest information
- Manage quality and quantity
- Monitor and evaluate performance of any TC vessel and 3rd party vessel
- Manage relationship with 3rd party vessel providers
- Setting up and documenting all required procedures required to manage this new business.
- Collating information on port calls, competition and other regional operations.
- Provides guidance to other operations staff.
- Follow strictly internal procedures and company's policies. Adhere to Trafigura's Code of Conduct
For more information, click here.