BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Marketing Executive in Vietnam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Vietnamese and English and experience from the shipping, maritime or oil industries. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a marketing executive in Vietnam.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Vietnamese and English and experience from the shipping, maritime or oil industries, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination

Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in Asia

