NYK Bulker Completes Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fuel was supplied by Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuels. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping company NYK has completed a trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its dry bulk carriers.

The bulker Sunrise Serenity, operated by NYK subsidiary Asahi Shipping, took on biodiesel bunkers at the port of Kobe on July 28 before consuming it on a voyage to Newcastle, Australia, NYK said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The fuel was supplied by Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuels.

The trial was carried out in partnership with Kobe Steel, which uses the vessel to carry its cargoes.

"The three companies expect the test voyage will contribute to spreading the biofuel supply chain in the Kansai and Setouchi areas," NYK said.

"NYK, Asahi Shipping, and Kobe Steel will share the knowledge from this test voyage to promote decarbonization initiatives."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.