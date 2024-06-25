HD KSOE's Ammonia Fuel System Gains Class Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Tecnology: approved. File Image / Pixabay.

A fuel supply system for ammonia developed by shipbuilder HD KSOE has been given approval in principle by class society Lloyd's Register.

"The newly developed ammonia fuel supply system shows complete compatibility with high-efficiency cargo handling systems and ammonia engines," LR said.

KSOE vice-president and chief operating officer Young-jun Nam called ammonia "a zero-carbon fuel that is attracting great attention in terms of economics and supply stability".

Earlier this month, KSOE presented new technology to shipowners at an event in Athens that reduces toxic gas emissions from ammonia fuel to nearly zero. The technology operates as an integrated scrubber system, the company said. Other aspects of the system include using it to monitor fuels systems for safe operation.

Currently, KSOE has orders for four ammonia-fuelled vessels.