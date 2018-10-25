Crude oil tanker detained in Singapore

King Darwin: held at Singapore (file image/pixabay)

A crude oil and oil products tanker has been detained in the Southeast Asian port of Singapore, court records show.

The ship, King Darwin, is a 73,604 deadweight tonne vessel registered in the Marshall Islands and is controlled by German shipping interests, according to vessel database equasis.

It was held on October 23.

The reasons behind the ship's detention are unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payments for goods and services.