Arte Bunkering Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Global marine fuel trading firm Arte Bunkering has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Hamza Asma has joined Arte Bunkering as bunker trader in Dubai as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Asma previously worked for Dubai-based refined products and bunker trading firm Oilburg from June 2018 to last month, serving most recently as its bunker sales manager.

He had earlier worked as a bunker trader in Dubai for Bounty Marine Services LLC.

Tallinn-based Arte Bunkering was founded in 2010, and now has additional offices in Hamburg, Norwalk, Athens and Singapore, according to the company's website.