BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education, fluent English and preferably some experience from shipping or bunkering. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education, fluent English and preferably some experience from shipping or bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

The deadline for applications is May 16. For more information, click here.