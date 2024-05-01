EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Greece
Wednesday May 1, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education, fluent English and preferably some experience from shipping or bunkering. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Greece.
The company is looking for candidates with a relevant education, fluent English and preferably some experience from shipping or bunkering, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Investigate and develop new areas of focus
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
The deadline for applications is May 16. For more information, click here.