FOBAS Bulletin: Off-Spec Total Sediment Potential (TSP) in Civitavecchia, Italy

by FOBAS

In recent days, FOBAS has tested several samples from Civitavecchia with Total Sediment Potential (TSP) results exceeding the ISO8217 specification limit of 0.10% m/m.

The samples were all high-sulphur residual fuels and TSP results ranged from 0.83% m/m to 1.05% m/m.

Further analysis on these fuels suggests a possible mix of both asphaltenes and some extraneous dirt.

Fuels with high sediments can result in excessive sludge deposition in tanks and throughout the handling and treatment/fuel injection systems.

In view of the above, if your ships are planning to bunker in this port, we recommend that suppliers are advised of your concerns regarding the stability of the fuel in the area, and that they provide you with additional reassurance that they will adhere to the ISO 8217 requirements for the grade ordered.

Ideally including providing full TSA, TSE and TSP sediment test results.

Additional attention should be given to the collection of bunker samples. It should be ensured that all parties have witnessed the sampling process and have signed witness forms accordingly, and that the supporting documentation includes records of all the samples considered representative of the fuel as loaded.

Please let us know if you would like further information or if you have concerns over any particular fuel.

