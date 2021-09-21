Stakeholders Eye Big Picture Emissions Savings with Two Battery-Powered RoPax

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New Stena Elektra ferries. Image Credit: Stena Line

Stena Line has signed an agreement with Frederikshavn Municipality and the Port of Frederikshavn that will see the ferry firm operating two battery-powered RoPax vessels by 2030.

The aim is to make Gothenburg-Frederikshavn the world's first fossil fuel free ferry line of its kind as part of a wider aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions linked to the Port of Gothenburg by 70% by 2030.

"Stena Line aims to reduce its total carbon emissions with 30 percent by 2030 and the new Stena Elektra ferries play an important role in getting there. However, it will take more than just battery powered vessels," says Stena Line.

"Onshore infrastructure, such as sustainable charging facilities, must be developed in parallel. In the agreement signed today, the Port of Frederikshavn commits to securing the necessary infrastructure in the port and its surroundings on the Danish side."

The vessels are expected to be 200 metres in length with a capacity of 3,000 lane meters and 1,000 passengers.

To accommodate the 3 hour crossing time with one hour turnaround call/charging time, power will come from a 60-70 MWh battery system charged in port via high voltage shore power cable of around 30-40 MW.