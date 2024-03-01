BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Marine Credit Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in a similar role and a genuine interest in commodities. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in a similar role and a genuine interest in commodities, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Perform credit reviews on new and existing customers to recommend credit limits and terms for Credit Committee consideration.

Control and administer the credit process from credit submission to approval and subsequently activation/updating accounts.

Make sound decisions on credit approvals within the assigned Designation of Authority.

Ability to monitor delivered exposures in the Marine portfolio, review lines in response to market changes and as the credit policy dictates.

Ensure proper internal controls and compliance with policies and procedures.

Creating/preparing various reports for management and provide credit support to commercial teams.

Maintaining/updating credit files in paper and electronic form as required.

Close monitoring of key freight and commodity market fundamentals as part of developing knowledge of counterparties and the sectors that they operate in.

Work and cooperate closely with the rest of the Marine Credit team globally.

Other ad-hoc tasks as assigned from time to time.

For more information, click here.