EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Marine Credit Analyst in London
Friday March 1, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in a similar role and a genuine interest in commodities. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in London.
The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in a similar role and a genuine interest in commodities, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Perform credit reviews on new and existing customers to recommend credit limits and terms for Credit Committee consideration.
- Control and administer the credit process from credit submission to approval and subsequently activation/updating accounts.
- Make sound decisions on credit approvals within the assigned Designation of Authority.
- Ability to monitor delivered exposures in the Marine portfolio, review lines in response to market changes and as the credit policy dictates.
- Ensure proper internal controls and compliance with policies and procedures.
- Creating/preparing various reports for management and provide credit support to commercial teams.
- Maintaining/updating credit files in paper and electronic form as required.
- Close monitoring of key freight and commodity market fundamentals as part of developing knowledge of counterparties and the sectors that they operate in.
- Work and cooperate closely with the rest of the Marine Credit team globally.
- Other ad-hoc tasks as assigned from time to time.
For more information, click here.