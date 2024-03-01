BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Marine Credit Analyst in London

Friday March 1, 2024

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine credit analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with previous experience in a similar role and a genuine interest in commodities, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Perform credit reviews on new and existing customers to recommend credit limits and terms for Credit Committee consideration.
  • Control and administer the credit process from credit submission to approval and subsequently activation/updating accounts.
  • Make sound decisions on credit approvals within the assigned Designation of Authority.
  • Ability to monitor delivered exposures in the Marine portfolio, review lines in response to market changes and as the credit policy dictates.
  • Ensure proper internal controls and compliance with policies and procedures.
  • Creating/preparing various reports for management and provide credit support to commercial teams.
  • Maintaining/updating credit files in paper and electronic form as required.
  • Close monitoring of key freight and commodity market fundamentals as part of developing knowledge of counterparties and the sectors that they operate in.
  • Work and cooperate closely with the rest of the Marine Credit team globally.
  • Other ad-hoc tasks as assigned from time to time.

