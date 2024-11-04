BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday November 4, 2024

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Dubai.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a performance-driven track record, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Play a crucial role in driving our growth as a key player in our trading team
  • Leverage your extensive industry knowledge and network to drive profitability and growth
  • Manage end-to-end marine fuel transactions with precision
  • Shape business development and marketing strategies
  • Identify opportunities in vary market conditions
  • Lead efforts to optimize margins
  • Provide mentorship and knowledge sharing across the team
  • Deliver market insights
  • Adapt and stay atop of changing market regulations, industry trends and market dynamics

