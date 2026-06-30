Shipping Needs Clear Carbon Rules, Not Promises Alone: EmissionLink

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Philippos Ioulianou is the managing director at EmissionLink. Image Credit: EmissionLink

Shipping needs clear and enforceable carbon rules rather than policy commitments alone as regional and global emissions regulations begin to overlap, according to compliance solutions provider EmissionLink.

The company welcomed the European Commission's pledge to prevent shipping companies from being charged twice for the same emissions, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Still, it said detailed guidance is needed on how the policy will work alongside the IMO's planned Net-Zero Framework.

It warned that shipowners could otherwise face duplicated reporting, emissions calculations and compliance processes under the EU ETS, FuelEU Maritime and future IMO rules.

"The industry needs to know how EU and IMO obligations will be reconciled, how equivalent payments will be recognised, and what evidence shipowners will need to prove that the same tonne of emissions has not been penalised more than once," Philippos Ioulianou, managing director of EmissionLink, said.

“This will determine whether carbon regulation is seen as a fair transition tool or simply another cost burden.”

EmissionLink had completed FuelEU Maritime pooling submissions covering more than 600 vessels during the first 2025 compliance cycle.

“Every vessel has a different operating profile, every voyage has a regulatory consequence, and every compliance decision can affect cost exposure, penalties, pooling options, charterparty recovery and future planning,” Ioulianou said.