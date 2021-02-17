Greek Marine Fuel Trader Premium Bunkering Shuts Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Greek bunker market took a sharp hit in 2020 with a significant reduction in bunker volumes from cruise and passenger vessels. File Image / Pixabay

Greek marine fuel trader and broker Premium Bunkering has been shut down following the departure of its managing director.

The firm has been closed now that its founder and managing director, Panayotis Bachtis, has taken up a new job running ZeroNorth's Piraeus office, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

Bachtis founded the firm in 2015 with several former OW Bunker staff from Greece and elsewhere in the Mediterranean.

The Greek bunker market took a sharp hit in 2020 with a significant reduction in bunker volumes from cruise and passenger vessels. This demand is unlikely to return until lockdown measures stymieing the tourism industry across Europe are eased.