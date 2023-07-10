Svitzer Shifts Five Tugs to Running on Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Five of Sivtzer's vessels serving the South Hook LNG Terminal in Milford Haven will now burn hydrogenated vegetable oil instead of MGO. Image Credit: Svitzer

Global towage operator Svitzer has signed a deal to shift five of its tugs to run on biofuel bunkers.

Five of Sivtzer's vessels serving the South Hook LNG Terminal in Milford Haven will now burn hydrogenated vegetable oil instead of MGO, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The company now only has a few tugs remaining running on conventional bunker fuels. The firm's switch to biofuels last year saw CO2 emission reductions of more than 21,000 mt/year.

"We are committed to providing sustainable marine services, and delighted to be working with a partner like South Hook LNG Terminal to deliver a more sustainable fleet of towage vessels in Milford Haven," Mattias Hellstrom, European chief commercial officer at Svitzer, said in the statement.

"We look forward to continuing working with South Hook to operate vessels that benefit the local port environment through reduced particulate emissions.

"Running these vessels on HVO also means Svitzer is able to continue cutting carbon emissions across its UK operations."