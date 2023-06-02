BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Senior Key Account Manager in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's London office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

KPI OceanConnect Global Accounts, the key account management unit of Bunker Holding, is seeking to hire a senior key account manager in London.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least five years of relevant work experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Contract management and optimization

Manage a portfolio of accounts personally

Ensure that business is done in compliance within the company structures

Support the group's strategy and initiatives

Ability to understand risk management

"As Key Account Manager you will be responsible for the development and growth of existing large customers and new potential key customers," the company said in the advertisement.

"Through full account responsibility you are the driving and executing force in the journey to ensure the success of your customers through a mutually fruitful commercial collaboration."

