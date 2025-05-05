Glander International Bunkering Managing Director for India Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Menon had worked for Glander since June 2006. Image Credit: Ajay Menon / Linkedin

The managing director for India at global hybrid marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering has stepped down from his role at the company.

Ajay Menon has stepped down as Dubai-based managing director of Glander International Bunkering India as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Menon had worked for Glander since June 2006. He had earlier worked for Behzad Group of Companies from 1999 to 2005.

"I wish to thank all my colleagues in the group, I am sure you will take the group to further heights and maintain the title of being the number one bunker trading company in the world," Menon said in the post.

"I am on garden leave now and will think, reflect and evaluate my options about the next adventure / chapter in my professional life."