INTERVIEW: How to Navigate the Bunker Job Market in a Downturn

by Jack Jordan, Managing Editor, Ship & Bunker

Vernon Jayanathan is the director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Dealing with the job market for bunker traders while the overall bunker market is down is likely to be a challenge both for trading staff and employers this year.

Downturns tend to lead to traders at well-performing firms holding off planned job moves, while employers are under pressure to keep costs under control, meaning less room for pay increases and bonuses for their staff.

But both sides of the job market can improve their positions with careful reflection, Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, said in an interview with Ship & Bunker.

Employees

Caution on the part of traders is not always the right strategy, Jayanathan said.

"A lot of traders, when times are difficult, have a tendency to 'hide' and wait it out," he said,

"By hiding I mean they keep their head down and try to rely on their history of performance to justify their desk space.

"This, I think, is wrong. By doing so, they are doing themselves and their employer an injustice.

"They do themselves an injustice by not doing the best for themselves and this is a very negative approach.

"This is the bunker industry and whatever people say, trade must be done and for this to happen, ships must be able to move from A to B.

"Fuel must therefore be getting traded somewhere."

Employees uncomfortable in a downturn should look out for opportunities with employers that have strengths aligned with their own interests, he argued.

"If the place they are currently is not working for them, they should maybe seek to move somewhere that is seen as more attractive by customers," Jayanathan said.

"Somewhere with better credit lines perhaps, more of a history of service or presence in certain ports, with a superior platform or other additional services'.

"Maybe somewhere with a more cohesive culture where toxic behaviour is not tolerated.

"It could be anything that is seen as giving them an advantage."

Employers

From the employers' point of view while finances are strained, communication with staff will be key to retaining them, Jayanathan said.

"If you are an employer, in these difficult times, it is important to hold on to key staff," he said.

“ Why not talk to traders about what they are trying to achieve professionally or even personally?

"I do not mean by draconian non-competes that cause nothing but resentment.

"Why not talk to traders about what they are trying to achieve professionally or even personally, and work with them to help them achieve those aspirations?

"Maybe make a conscious habit to foster a culture of meritocracy?"

"Nothing puts off good performers more than seeing not-so-good performers get rewarded or promoted because they are 'favoured' for whatever reason, whether that be because they are friends or family of the owners, associates of the same club or groups or have a similar background or heritage.

"Another bugbear is when bonuses are not transparent and structured, or paid late."