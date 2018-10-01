Petro Inspect Appoints New President/Managing Director for its European Operations

Christos S. Apergis. Image Credit: Petro Inspect

Petro Inspect has announced effective today, October 1, 2018, Christos S. Apergis has been appointed as the new President/Managing Director of its European operations from his earlier position with us as the Commercial Director.

"Christos Apergis needs no introduction. He has held various positions in the oil & gas industry and in his last position acted in the capacity of Director Commercial and Operations / Advisor to the Board of a major laboratory in Greece," said Kaivan H. Chinoy, Founder/Owner and CEO of Petro Inspect Group of Companies.

"Not only that, Christos, is also an accomplished marine surveyor with experience on almost all kinds of vessels from general cargo to LNG/LPG and worked as an operations manager for a large international surveying/fuel testing organization responsible for setting up and developing the marine surveying department including heading a team of marine surveyors and involved in their training.

"He also has a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Business Administration and Management. Christos inclusion in our team will not only strengthen our presence in this region, but also his deep understanding of the European shipping market will be beneficial to our organization."

Contact details of Christos are as follows:

PETRO INSPECT GREECE IKE

Christos S. Apergis, MBA

Director of Operations

131, Praxitelous Street

Piraeus, 18532 Greece

T: +30 (693) 244 8402

E: c.apergis@petro-inspect.com

E: ops.eu@petro-inspect.com