Zero-Carbon Shipping Institute to Launch With AP Moller Foundation Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The centre will be based in Copenhagen. File Image / Pixabay

A group of companies involved in shipping and the AP Moller Foundation are set to launch a research institute looking into the decarbonisation of shipping.

ABS, AP Moller-Maersk, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK LInes and Siemens Energy will be founding company partners of the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, backed by 400 million Danish krone ($60.3 million) of funding from the AP Moller Foundation, the companies said Thursday.

The organisation will be a non-profit independent research centre, working across the whole of shipping with industry, academia and the authorities.

"A highly specialized, cross-disciplinary team will collaborate globally to create overviews of decarbonization pathways, accelerate the development of selected decarbonizing fuels and powering technologies, and support the establishment of regulatory, financial and commercial means to enable transformation," Maersk said in a statement on its website.

In the first two to three years the organisation will hire about 100 people to work in its Copenhagen office, one third of whom will come from the founding partner companies.

"The founding partner companies bring a common commitment to decarbonizing shipping and specialized knowledge and research capabilities," Maersk said.

"Furthermore, the founding partners will donate expert people resources and/or testing platforms to support the operations.

"The Center expects to attract several more partner companies in the future."

Maersk has already set itself the ambitious task of having commercially viable carbon neutral container ships on the water by 2030.