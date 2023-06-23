VLGC Takes on Biofuel Bunker Blend at Sharjah

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was made at the UAE port of Sharjah on May 21. File Image / Pixabay

A very large gas carrier (VLGC) has taken on a delivery of a biofuel bunker blend at Sharjah.

Inpex Corporation supplied a B24 blend containing 24% FAME blended with VLSFO to the Lycaste Peace, operated by Astomos Energy Corporation, at the UAE port on May 21, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The fuel was produced by Neutral Fuels, and blended and supplied by Monjasa using the tanker Monjasa Shaker. The biofuel component was ISCC-certified.

"Astomos and INPEX have a track record of pursuing a joint initiative toward the realization of a carbon neutral society, including entering a carbon neutral propane gas sales and purchase agreement in September 2021," Inpex said in the statement.

"The recent biofuel bunker supply in the Middle East is in line with this initiative, which the companies will take steps to accelerate including expanding the supply of biofuel bunker."