New Joint Venture Emerges to Build Ammonia Bunkering Facilities

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will seek to build both shore-based and floating ammonia bunker terminals. Image Credit: Azane Fuel Solutions

A new joint venture has been formed with the aim of developing ammonia bunker delivery infrastructure.

Azane Fuel Solutions is a JV formed by Norway's ECONNECT Energy and Amon Maritime, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday. The firm will seek to build both shore-based and floating ammonia bunker terminals, with the Northwest European market a likely early focus.

"Azane Fuel Solutions' first project is already underway," the company said in the statement.

"Together with project partners, spanning the entire value chain from ammonia production to consumption of ammonia as fuel on board vessels, the project will develop and demonstrate an ammonia fuel bunkering network for ships, enabling cost efficient and safe distribution, storage, transfer and utilization of ammonia as a carbon free fuel.

"The project aims to be the first in the world to pilot ammonia bunkering operations – taking the first step to enable a large-scale shift to carbon-free fuel for ships."