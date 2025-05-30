Klaipeda Moves Closer to Launch Baltic's First Hydrogen Bunker Station

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering station is expected to produce 127 mt/year of green hydrogen. Image Credit: Klaipeda Authority

Klaipeda Port is set to become the first in Lithuania and the Baltic States to produce and supply green hydrogen for vessels, port equipment and private transport.

Construction of the hydrogen station will begin in June, following the receipt of a construction permit, Klaipeda State Seaport Authority said in an emailed statement on Friday.

"By choosing the green path, Klaipėda Port demonstrates its commitment to the European Union's and Lithuania's obligations and is taking bold steps forward: next year, we plan to start producing green hydrogen, and a green hydrogen-powered vessel is already being built,"Algis Latakas, Director General of the Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, said.

The hydrogen plant will be housed in a standard 40-foot container, with an energy requirement of 2.25 MW.

It will produce around 127 mt of green hydrogen annually. The facility will serve vessels, vehicles, buses, and trucks through newly constructed or upgraded infrastructure, including hydrogen pipelines and communication lines.

The authority has partnered with stevedoring company Bega to explore hydrogen use in terminal equipment, and with LTG Group to assess hydrogen's potential in rail transport.

Both partnerships also aim to develop a broader hydrogen supply chain and pursue EU funding opportunities.

Funded under the EU's NextGenerationEU plan, the €12 million project is part of Lithuania's national recovery strategy, with half the funding provided by EU sources.

Hydrogen production is expected to begin next year.