New Ship Attack Reported in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 82 nautical miles south of Aden at 2:05 AM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack has been reported on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident happened about 82 nautical miles south of Aden at 2:05 AM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a merchant vessel reported two explosions in close proximity," the agency said.

"The master reports vessel and all crew are safe."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past six months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.