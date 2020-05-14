EMEA News
EU Grant for Renewables Research
Thursday May 14, 2020
Eindhoven: research. File image/Pixabay.
A Dutch university has received EUR 5 million ($5.5m) to research alternative marine fuels.
The funds, from the European Union, have gone to an Eindhoven University project to look at ways of producing marine fuels outside of heavy fuel oil from source materials including sawdust and wood chips, local news provider Eindhoven news reports.
The project is a multinational effort based at the university and the project is called Ideafuel.
The team started work at the start of this month, the report said.