EU Grant for Renewables Research

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eindhoven: research. File image/Pixabay.

A Dutch university has received EUR 5 million ($5.5m) to research alternative marine fuels.

The funds, from the European Union, have gone to an Eindhoven University project to look at ways of producing marine fuels outside of heavy fuel oil from source materials including sawdust and wood chips, local news provider Eindhoven news reports.

The project is a multinational effort based at the university and the project is called Ideafuel.

The team started work at the start of this month, the report said.