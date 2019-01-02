Sovcomflot Orders More LNG Bunker-Powered Tankers

Sovcomflot going big on LNG bunkers. Image Credit: Sovcomflot

Sovcomflot has placed an order with Russian Far East yard Zvezda for three LNG-fuelled product tankers.

The 51,000 DWT MR-class vessels will transport petroleum products and gas condensate and will be chartered to Novatek under long-term time charter agreements.

The deal not only adds to the small but steadily increasing number of LNG-fuelled vessels in the world fleet, but also to Sovcomflot's existing LNG bunker-powered tonnage that includes a September 2018 order for two 114,000 DWT LNG-fueled Aframax crude oil tankers also placed with Zvezda.

Sovcomflot vessel Gagarin Prospect, chartered by Shell, in October was also the recipient of the energy major's first ship-to-ship bunkering of liquified natural gas (LNG) in Rotterdam using its LNG bunker vessel Cardissa.