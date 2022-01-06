EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: World Fuel Services Seeks Trader in Europe
Thursday January 6, 2022
World Fuel Services is one of the largest global bunker suppliers. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Marine fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader based in Europe.
The firm is looking for candidates with experience in bunker supply and strong spoken and written English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn. The role could be based in the UK, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain or Denmark.
The advertisement lists the following duties and responsibilities for the role:
- Development of new customer accounts and/or further penetrating business with existing customers
- Requirement management for existing customers
- Proactively prospect for new business opportunities from new customers – research and analyse client opportunities and develop/implement action plans for attaining the new business
- Analyse and disseminate appropriate market information to identify new business opportunities
- Frequently visit existing and new customers
- Maintain a database of active customer targets and prospects
- Be a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions
- Monitor customer use of credit line and credit exposure
- Assist in operational/logistic support where needed (supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution and ensure optimal customer satisfaction)
