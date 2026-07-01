Industry Coalition Warns EU Proposal Could Undermine Renewable LNG Supply

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM's LNG-fuelled container ship. Image Credit: CMA CGM

Shipping and renewable gas industries say proposed changes to EU sustainability rules governing renewable fuels could undermine the supply of bio-LNG and e-LNG to ships.

They say the changes could increase FuelEU Maritime compliance costs and slow investment in renewable marine fuels, according to a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

In a joint statement signed by Eurogas and 44 organisations, including SEA-LNG, Shell Energy, CMA CGM, CLIA and TotalEnergies, the coalition said revisions to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/996 could undermine the "liquefaction by equivalence" system used to deliver renewable LNG through Europe's existing gas infrastructure.

Liquefaction by equivalence allows renewable gas injected into Europe's gas grid to be counted as renewable LNG supplied to ships through a certified accounting system, without physically moving the gas to an LNG terminal.

The groups said the proposed methodology would allocate fossil LNG supply-chain emissions to bio-LNG and e-LNG supplied through the mass-balance system, increasing their reported carbon intensity despite those emissions not forming part of the renewable fuel supply chain.

They warned this would reduce fuel availability, raise compliance costs for shipowners and discourage investment in biomethane and e-methane production.

The companies called on the Commission to ensure certification reflects the actual emissions of renewable fuel supply chains

“Restricting a proven pathway for supplying bio-LNG and e-LNG under the proposed certification changes risks reducing fuel availability and penalising shipping companies that rely on these fuels to meet FuelEU Maritime requirements,” Andreas Guth, Secretary General of Eurogas, said.