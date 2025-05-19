Molslinjen New Electric Ferry Departs for Denmark

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will operate on the Ballen-Kalundborg route. Image Credit: Cemre Shipyard

Danish ferry operator Molslinjen has received a battery-powered Ro-Ro passenger ferry from Turkish shipyard Cemre Shipyard.

The Nerthus will operate on the Ballen-Kalundborg route in Denmark, Cemre Shipyard said in a LinkedIn post.

The 117 m long vessel is designed by OSK-ShipTech and is capable of operating 100% on electricity in the route.

It also features four backup generators for power backup.

'Nerthus is designed for autonomous functionality, including auto-crossing and auto-docking, in line with BV notations, to optimize operations and enhance energy efficiency," the shipyard.

The vessel is currently en route to Denmark.

While electric propulsion is becoming increasingly common for short-sea voyages, it has yet to be adopted for ocean-going vessels, which require sustained power over longer distances.