EMEA News
Molslinjen New Electric Ferry Departs for Denmark
The vessel will operate on the Ballen-Kalundborg route. Image Credit: Cemre Shipyard
Danish ferry operator Molslinjen has received a battery-powered Ro-Ro passenger ferry from Turkish shipyard Cemre Shipyard.
The Nerthus will operate on the Ballen-Kalundborg route in Denmark, Cemre Shipyard said in a LinkedIn post.
The 117 m long vessel is designed by OSK-ShipTech and is capable of operating 100% on electricity in the route.
It also features four backup generators for power backup.
'Nerthus is designed for autonomous functionality, including auto-crossing and auto-docking, in line with BV notations, to optimize operations and enhance energy efficiency," the shipyard.
The vessel is currently en route to Denmark.
While electric propulsion is becoming increasingly common for short-sea voyages, it has yet to be adopted for ocean-going vessels, which require sustained power over longer distances.