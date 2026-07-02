Balearia Adds Four Vessels Through Armas Trasmediterranea Acquisition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Spanish ferry firm expands its fleet to more than 50 vessels through the Armas acquisition. Image Credit: Balearia

Spain's Balearia has completed the acquisition of Naviera Armas Trasmediterranea's operations in the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea, adding four Ro-Ro vessels to its fleet.

The acquisition was completed after obtaining the necessary authorisation from the authorities in both Spain and Morocco, the firm said in an email update on Thursday.

The deal brings the JJ Sister, Almariya, Volcán de Timanfaya and Ciudad de Málaga into Baleria’s fleet, along with route concessions and other strategic assets.

Around 250 Armas Trasmediterranea employees will also join the company.

The acquisition forms part of a takeover announced in August 2025.

Balearia had already assumed control of the Canary Islands operations in May under the Balearia Canarias brand.

The company said it plans to invest in modernising the acquired vessels and integrating them into its fleet while improving service quality and environmental performance.

Following the acquisition, Balearia will have a fleet of more than 50 vessels.