Malik Supply Hires Bunker Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Khan was previously an energy trader for Shipergy in Dubai. Image Credit: Malik Supply

Marine fuel supplier Malik Supply has hired a new bunker trader in Dubai.

Mohd Aadil Khan has joined the company as a bunker trader in its Dubai office as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Khan was previously an energy trader for Shipergy in Dubai.

He had earlier worked for Hawks Energy from 2024 to 2025, for Metalok Marine Trading from 2022 to 2023, for Al Wasil Commercial Brokers from January to October 2022 and for JCBL Commercial Brokers from January to December 2021.

Malik supply now has a staff of six employees in its Dubai office, according to the company's website.