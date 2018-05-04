Stena Oil to Create "Largest of its Kind" IMO2020 Bunker Fuel Terminal in Denmark

New terminal will be the "largest of its kind" in Denmark. File Image / Pixabay

Stena Oil has signed an agreement to create the "largest of its kind" marine fuel terminal in the Port of Frederikshavn, Denmark.

The facility will be built with the IMO 2020 rule in mind, which will see the global sulfur cap for marine fuel fall to 0.50% from January 1, 2020.

"We will create a state-of-the-art terminal that can handle all fuel types that meet the IMO's global sulphur directive," said Jonas Persson, Managing Director of Stena Oil.

"We are also investing in a new bunkering vessel."

Stena Oil says the terminal will have exclusive access to a 300 meter-long quayside with 14 meters draft, enabling large vessels can load and discharge at the same time.

The facility will also be able to collect slops.