BUNKER JOBS: Minerva Bunkering Seeks Trader in Hamburg

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 23, 2021

Marine fuel supplier Minerva Bunkering is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hamburg.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years' experience in shipping or bunkering, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Assist with sales and marketing and ensure clear communication, pre and post sales, with customers and suppliers
  • Acquire sound knowledge about the products which the Company provides
  • Support Sales with day-to-day responsibilities
  • Learn and understand both customer´s need and actual Market structure
  • Learn the company's Supply chain and suggest solutions accordingly and as necessary
  • Liaise with customers to ensure service-delivery; working to suit individual customer needs and requirements
  • Sustain actual Portfolio and build an own book of customers
  • Track market activity and analyse trends as required
  • Keep abreast and analyse relevant bunker market trends such as competition and oil prices

