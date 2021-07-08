Fire Reported on Container Ship at Jebel Ali

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The fire was put out within 40 minutes. Image Credit: Jebel Ali Port

A fire was reported on Wednesday on a container ship at Jebel Ali.

A container on a ship at the UAE port caught fire on Wednesday, the port authority said on Wednesday. The fire was put out within 40 minutes.

"Prudent action ensured that operations were not affected in any way due to the incident, which occurred in the older Terminal 1, used for small ships," the port authority said in the statement.

"Terminal 2, 3 & 4 of the Port, where big ships dock & offload their cargo, continued normal operations even during the incident."

The port authority is now investigating the cause of the fire.