Norsepower Rotor Sails to Save 9% Bunkers on Stena Line Methanol Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena Line’s new methanol-hybrid ro-ro vessel will feature two rotor sails of Norsepower. Image Credit: Norsepower

Swedish shipowner Stena Line has shortlisted Finnish wind propulsion firm Norsepower to supply rotor sails for its new methanol-hybrid ro-ro vessel - Stena Connecta.

The vessel built by China's Jinling Weihai Shipyard will feature two 28x4 m rotor sails, which are projected to deliver up to 9% bunker fuel savings, Norsepower said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The rotor sails will be manufactured at Norsepower's facility in Yancheng, China, before being delivered to the shipyard for installation.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2025 and will operate on the Belfast–Heysham route in the Irish Sea, where favourable wind conditions are expected to enhance fuel savings further.

"Stena Line recently launched our new ship, Stena Connecta, into the water and it will now be fitted out with two rotor sails," Dennis Tetzlaff, chief operating officer of fleet at Stena Line, said.

"These sails will harness wind power to provide auxiliary propulsion to the vessel, therefore reducing fuel consumption and emissions."

The Stena Connecta was recently launched and is now undergoing interior outfitting ahead of its final delivery.