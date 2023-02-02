BunkerEx Hires New Bunker Broker in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in London. File Image / Pixabay

Digital marine fuels brokerage BunkerEx has hired a new broker in London from SE Bunker Fuels.

Darren Middleton has joined the firm as a bunker broker in London as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Middleton was previously a manager at UK-based SE Bunker Fuels from October 2019 to November 2022, and had earlier worked for South East Bunkers from 2011 to 2019 and for Compass Marine Fuels from 2005 to 2011.

BunkerEx was acquired by USTC, the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding, in March 2021. The firm was launched in 2017 as a hybrid digital bunker brokerage.