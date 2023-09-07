BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Vice President of Global Marine and Aviation Physical Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience leading multinational management teams at a senior level. Image Credit: World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a vice president for global marine and aviation physical operations in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience leading multinational management teams at a senior level, as well as fuel operations management experience, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Provides accountability for all Physical Assets and their Operations globally across the Aviation & Marine segment for WFS

Responsible for the setting and implementation of QHSE standards and processes in GPO(A & M)

Responsible for Quality & Technical policy within WFS Aviation & Marine in line with Industry standards.

Responsible for the physical asset operations to ensure safety standards, appropriate staff resources, operational best practices and annual budgets are achieved

Oversight of logistical operations of the physical assets to ensure full utilization and operational efficiency of the asset for WFS

Partner with commercial leaders to align asset portfolio with business strategy and ensure appropriate asset resources to accomplish corporate goals

Provide a single-point of accountability for WFS global physical assets with the Aviation & Marine segment

Manage physical assets operating staff and provide oversight, guidance, training and organizational alignment to achieve safety, regulatory and operational excellence and best practices

Implement change and demonstrate accountability to link the organization's risk management strategy to the asset's day-to-day operations and hold physical asset operational leaders accountable to deliver results

Mitigate the physical asset's utilization to ensure compliance with best practices and proper balance between commercial and operational objectives

Take responsibility for the operational effectiveness of the organization's strategy and provide feedback and recommendations to senior management and commercial leaders on how to optimize the physical asset portfolio

Function as owner for the aviation segment's physical asset operations budget, driving efficiency and accountability to the physical asset operations managers to stay within annual budgets set by senior management and finance

Interface with commercial leaders in order to integrate commercial, supply and trading strategy that complements prudent physical asset management

Involved in M&A activity around new physical assets to ensure due diligence, proper onboarding and operational integration

Responsible for building annual CAPEX plan for aviation segment, both growth & maintenance capital for physical assets

Responsible for OPEX at WFS Aviation & Marine locations

Responsible for the Training requirement for GPO(A & M) to ensure that safe and efficient aviation operations occur globally, specific attention should be made towards succession planning and business continuity capability.

Responsible for leading key business project as required (e.g. Fleet Automation)

Responsible for the operation of GPO(A & M) Business systems such as AFMS, Planet FM & Comindware from a requirements and user/customer interface perspective.

Responsible for the strategic implementation and content of the Aviation Technical Service Agreements programme

Ensuring that BD is supported within the aviation & marine segment by prioritizing GPO(A & M) assets, in order to facilitate growth whilst maintaining current operations.

Company Board/Director Responsibilities as required

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.