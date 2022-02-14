German Start-Up Eyes Synthetic Fuel Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Interatec: successful funding round. File Image / Pixabay

A German start up with its sights firmly set on the synthetic fuels market has completed a successful $20 million funding round.

Investors in Interatec include energy player Engie and box shipping firm MPC, according to the company's website.

The firm's next project is for an industrial pioneer plant close to Frankfurt airport for the production of synthetic fuels.

As well as the airlilne sector, the start up has shipping, automotive and chemical industries in mind.

Engie said that getting behind Interatec will support its plans for the production of 4 GW of green hydrogen by 2030.

Interatec is developing innovative chemical reactor technology and is linked to the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.