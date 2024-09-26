Fujairah August Bunker Sales Jump to Five-Month High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Last month Fujairah's sales reached the highest level since March. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker / Data Credit: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone / S&P Global Commodity Insights

Bunker fuel sales at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah rose to the highest level in five months in August.

Total sales excluding lubricants reached 656,034 m3 in August, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and price reporting agency S&P Global Commodity Insights. The total was down by 3.2% from a year earlier, but up by 5.5% from July's level and the highest since March.

August's sales were 1.9% higher than the average seen over the previous 12 months.

If Fujairah's sales continued their performance from the first eight months of the year, 2024's total would be 7.73 million mt, up by 3.3% on the year and the most since 2022.

Singapore, the world's largest marine fuels hub, saw conventional and biofuel bunker sales jump by 6.5% on the year but fall by 2.4% on the month in August.

180 CST VLSFO sales in Fujairah rose to 845 m3 in July from zero a year earlier, 380 CST VLSFO lost 4.1% on the year to 432,003 m3, HSFO dropped by 4.8% to 187,002 m3, MGO sank by 50.5% to 227 m3 and LSMGO advanced by 18.7% to 35,957 m3.

HSFO took a 28.5% share of the total market last month, down from 29% a year earlier.

Fujairah's average VLSFO price in August was $604/mt, down by 3.2% on the month and by 4.9% on the year, according to Ship & Bunker data.

Singapore's average VLSFO price in August was $612/mt, down by 2.1% from July's level and by 4.5% from the level seen a year earlier.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of average prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost 2.6% on the month and 5.5% on the year to $618/mt in August.