Maersk Tests Offshore Charging Buoy Powered by Wind Farms

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The buoy will be tested in the second half of 2021. Image Credit: Maersk Supply Service

Marine services company Maersk Supply Service is working with offshore wind farm operator Ørsted to test an offshore charging buoy powered by renewable electricity.

The buoy will be tested on one of the Danish wind farm operator's facilities in the second half of 2021 to charge smaller battery-powered or hybrid-electrical vessels overnight, Maersk said in a statement on its website Monday.

"Upon technical validation and commercial ramp up, the electrical charging buoy has significant potential, short to medium term, to contribute positively to reduce emissions for the maritime industry," Maersk said.

"This will happen through displacing tens of thousands of tons of fuel consumed every year in the wider maritime sector by enabling inactive vessels to turn engines off and replace energy consumption and charge batteries with renewable electricity.

"Within five years of global operation, Maersk Supply Service has the ambition to remove 5.5 million tons of CO2, additionally avoiding particulate matter, NOx, and SOx."