Integr8 Sees 'Much Higher Risk' for Non-Compliant VLSFO Sulfur Levels in Italy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Over the past six months 3.6% of VLSFO samples from Italy that the company has seen had sulfur levels over 0.54%. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Bunker firm Integr8 Fuels has reported significantly high levels of VLSFO being sold in Italy with sulfur levels above the legal limit.

Over the past six months 3.6% of VLSFO samples from Italy that the company has seen had sulfur levels over 0.54%, Integr8 said in its latest bunker quality report.

"On closer investigation we identify some quite horrific hit rates," the company said in the report.

"Firstly Civitavecchia, where in the last 180 days 50% of owners' analyses have tested above 0.54%, as well as Livorno at 12% and Salerno at 10%.

"Supplier-wise, one particular supplier has a 78% hit rate for such levels of sulfur, yet others perform very well at less than 1%.

"Rarely will you see such polarised quality trends in the world, which reinforces the need to buy very carefully if you are operating in the Italian market."

The IMO's global sulfur cap of 0.50% for marine fuels came into force in January 2020.