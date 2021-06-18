Delta Energy to Launch ARA Biofuel Bunker Supply in July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ARA region comprises Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp. File Image / Pixabay

New marine fuel supplier Delta Energy plans to start supplying biofuel bunkers in the ARA region from next month.

The firm made the announcement in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

"Delta Energy Fuel Supply & Trading BV has been granted the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification," the company said.

"Delta Energy are now a proud member of ISCC and are dedicated to help reduce their own GHG emissions and look towards a sustainable future within the full supply chain.

"From July 2021 Delta Energy will begin to supply biobunkers to their clientele in the ARA region, which will also complement our UK physical supply."

The firm announced a new River Thames supply operation in the UK last week, and said it would also be supplying biofuels in the area in partnership with barge operator GPS Marine.