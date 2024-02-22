Ship on Fire After Missile Attack in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Two missiles were fired at the ship 70 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 7:20 AM UTC on Thursday, resulting in a fire on board. Image Credit: UKMTO

A commercial ship has been left on fire after a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden.

Two missiles were fired at the ship 70 nautical miles south-east of Aden at about 7:20 AM UTC on Thursday, resulting in a fire on board, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Coalition forces are responding," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past three months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.