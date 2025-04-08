Titan Supplies First LNG to K Line at Zeebrugge Under Term Contract

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The LNG bunkering was carried out using the Alice Cosulich. Image Credit: Titan

LNG bunker supplier Titan has successfully delivered LNG to a car carrier operated by Japanese shipping company K Line at the International Car Operators (ICO) terminal in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The operation was carried out under a long-term LNG supply agreement between the two companies, Titan said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel, Pontus Highway, was bunkered by the LNG bunker delivery vessel, Alice Cosulich, which is chartered by Titan from the Fratelli Cosulich Group.

The Alice Cosulich, chartered in 2023, has an LNG carrying capacity of 8,200 m3.

"Titan is honoured to play a part in "K" Line's journey towards achieving its ambitious environmental targets, Nicolas Ganas, senior trader and business development manager at Titan, said.

"We have conducted a successful LNG bunker operation to the Pontus Highway, and we are looking forward to many more under our long-term partnership."