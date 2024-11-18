UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 25 nautical miles west of Al Mukha at 4:13 PM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 25 nautical miles west of Al Mukha at 4:13 PM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The company security officer reports a missile splashed in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"The vessel and crew are safe and proceeding to its next port of call."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past year in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.